Palestinian Fighters Destroy 160 Israeli Combat Vehicles in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The land war waged by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continues to meet fierce resistance from the Palestinians fighters in northern Gaza.

The IOF on Saturday announced the deaths of five soldiers during fighting in the Gaza Strip while Hamas announced 160 IOF combat vehicles were destroyed.

The figure raises the death toll to 43 since the start of the ground offensive. Israeli media Ynet reported that four soldiers from the 697th Reserve Battalion were killed as a result of a deadly explosion from a booby-trapped tunnel next to the mosque in Beit Hanoun. It is known that the troops who carried out the attack had not yet entered the tunnel.

Apart from that, four other people suffered serious injuries, two of whom were in critical condition. Another soldier was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the IOF reported that an officer and four soldiers from the 697th Battalion of the 551st Brigade suffered serious injuries in recent clashes in northern Gaza. In addition, a commander from the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade was seriously injured in the central region of Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, said on Saturday that more than 160 Israeli military vehicles, including tanks and armored vehicles, had been completely or partially destroyed so far.

Speaking in a recorded message, he added that Palestinian resistance fighters had destroyed 25 Israeli military vehicles over the past 48 hours alone.

Abu Ubaida noted that the occupying regime will not enjoy a moment of peace in Gaza, and will pay a heavy price for its ground aggression against the blockaded territory.

“Our resistance fighters came out from underground, [and also operated] above ground and from under rubble, and destroyed (Israeli) armored vehicles and tanks,” the spokesman said. Abu Ubaida stressed that the Israeli tanks encountered fierce resistance from the Palestinian fighters, who forced them to retreat.

The al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson added that the massacre and killing of women and children, carried out before the eyes of the whole world, was the only achievement of the Zionist regime in its war in Gaza.

Abu Ubaida concluded by emphasizing that the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian fighters and people were the beginning of the final victory.

“The only goal the Israeli military achieves is the atrocities and massacres it commits in front of the entire world,” he said.

“The enemy will not enjoy a day or an hour of calm, and will suffer the consequences of his aggression. This confrontation is unequal but terrible, and terrifying for the most powerful powers in the region.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would continue its battle against Hamas in Gaza with “full force”. This was his rejection of international calls for a ceasefire.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said a ceasefire would only be possible if Hamas freed some 240 hostages taken in an attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Hamas has repeatedly stated that it is ready to free civilian hostages but has been prevented by Israeli attacks.

Hamas reported that dozens of hostages had died in Israel’s own attacks in Gaza. Meanwhile, military prisoners will only be released by Hamas in exchange for thousands of prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Netanyahu said Gaza would be demilitarized after the war and Israel would “continue to control security there”. Asked what he meant by security controls, Netanyahu said Israeli troops should be able to enter Gaza if necessary to hunt down fighters.

Such a position appears to be at odds with the post-war scenario put forward by Israel’s closest ally, the United States, which has said it opposes Israel’s reoccupation of the territory.

On Friday, Israeli troops claimed to have captured key Hamas posts in Gaza City. They also claimed to have neutralized around 150 fighters members as heavy fighting continues in and around Gaza City between the military and gunmen.

The Israeli ground attack was also accompanied by an attack on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The hospital administrator said Israeli forces had been bombarding the hospital since Friday. They deny Israel’s claim that there are Hamas forces operating inside Israel. Israel apparently wants to vacate hospitals in northern Gaza to give it more freedom to fight Hamas.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians were killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. The death toll in Israel is nearly 1,200, according to official figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)