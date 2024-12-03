Hamas Announces 33 Israeli Captives Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced on Monday the deaths of 33 Israeli prisoners it had been holding, attributing their deaths to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the start of the conflict in October 2023, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a video shared on its Telegram channel, Hamas said in a statement, “the prisoners of the occupation died in Gaza because of the stubbornness of the war criminal Netanyahu and his continued aggression.”

The group warned that Israel’s continued military operations could further endanger the lives of the prisoners, adding, “By continuing your crazy war, you may lose your prisoners forever. Do what you must before it’s too late.”

Hamas also noted that some 251 people were held captive on October 7, 2023, during the initial escalation.

In November 2023, some 105 prisoners were released as part of the exchange agreement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)