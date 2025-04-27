Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Captive Rescue Operation

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcasted a video clip documenting what it described as a rescue operation of Israeli captives from a tunnel that had been bombed by the Israeli occupation army several days ago, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The group announced that further details of the operation would be revealed later.

The footage showed several Al-Qassam fighters digging inside a tunnel, parts of which were buried and the entrance sealed due to heavy bombardment. The fighters were seen removing rubble to reach and rescue those trapped inside.

One segment of the clip captured an Al-Qassam fighter calling out to an Israeli captive: “Can you hear me? Wait… wait… wait,” before successfully opening the entrance and extracting a captive who appeared to be in pain, stating: “My body hurts… I find it difficult to breathe.” Al-Qassam members then placed an oxygen mask on the rescued captive, whose face was deliberately obscured in the video.

The footage ended with a statement from the Brigades: “One of the rescue operations carried out by our fighters after the aircraft targeted the location where a number of enemy captives were held.”

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, demonstrations demanding a ceasefire and the return of captives continue. Despite public pressure, the Israeli government insists on continuing military operations and maintaining control over territories in the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, the Palestinian resistance has released multiple videos of captives calling for an immediate ceasefire and their release.

Last week, Al-Qassam announced the loss of contact with Israeli-American captive Eidan Alexander, citing Israeli army bombings of his detention site. This announcement followed Alexander’s appearance in a video where he accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to kill the captives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)