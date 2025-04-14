Israeli Captives Will Not Return Through Escalation or Military Pressure: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has firmly stated that Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip will not be released through military escalation or pressure, Palinfo reported.

In a brief statement released Sunday evening, Hamas accused the Israeli government of using violent tactics against civilians in an attempt to coerce the resistance amid ongoing negotiations in Cairo.

The statement emphasized that “the Zionist escalation against civilians sends bloody and criminal messages to pressure the resistance, coinciding with the arrival of the Hamas delegation in Cairo, and talks about new proposals.”

Hamas further asserted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration would not achieve progress in the prisoner exchange file without a formal swap deal.

“The escalation is a losing gamble at the expense of the captives,” the group stated.

Reiterating its position, Hamas declared that the captives’ return depends on decisions Netanyahu is unwilling to make, not on intensified military action.

The announcement comes as a Hamas delegation, led by senior figure Khalil al-Hayya, traveled to Cairo on Saturday evening in response to an official Egyptian invitation.

The group said it would hold discussions with mediators from Qatar and Egypt to explore possibilities for a ceasefire and to address continued Israeli aggression against Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)