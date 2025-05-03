SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Presents Five-Year Ceasefire Proposal, Rejected by Netanyahu

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has revealed that it presented a comprehensive proposal to Israel for a five-year ceasefire, which was ultimately rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reported.

The proposal, according to senior Hamas official Abdel Rahman Shadid, included several key points: a permanent cessation of Israeli aggression, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the lifting of the blockade, the facilitation of aid and reconstruction efforts, and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

Shadid emphasized that the initiative aimed to establish a responsible and long-term resolution, including the formation of an independent administration in Gaza.

However, he stated that Netanyahu’s “extremist government” dismissed the plan, choosing instead to divide the issues and refusing to commit to a full end to the conflict.

Also Read: Palestinian Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day Amid Bloodshed in Gaza

Despite the rejection, Hamas claims it remains open to negotiating solutions that ensure a lasting ceasefire. The group also criticized the United States and other countries supporting Israel, accusing them of complicity in ongoing violence, including alleged massacres and the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

According to estimates, 59 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, while over 9,500 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, many under severe conditions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

