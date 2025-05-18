Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to finalize a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protests, spanning cities like Tel Aviv, Rehovot, and Haifa, called for the immediate release of Israeli captives, even if it requires a pause in military operations.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the nationwide demonstrations have increased pressure on the government to act. Protesters, including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and ex-military officials, accused the government of neglecting the captives’ plight.

In Rehovot and Kiryat Ono, the rallies turned violent when right-wing individuals reportedly assaulted demonstrators. Police arrested eight suspects in connection with the attacks.

The protests coincided with renewed indirect negotiations in Qatar, as reported by KAN, Israel’s public broadcaster. The proposed deal under discussion includes the immediate release of 10 living Israeli captives and a ceasefire lasting six to eight weeks. Hamas is also expected to provide a list of living and deceased captives within ten days of the agreement’s start.

Currently, Israel believes 58 hostages are being held in Gaza, 20 of whom are still alive. In contrast, over 9,900 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, with reports of torture, medical neglect, and starvation from rights groups.

These developments unfold amid Israel’s intensified military campaign, “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” aiming to fully occupy Gaza. Since March 2, Israel has imposed a complete blockade on supplies into Gaza and resumed its bombardment after abandoning a ceasefire on March 18. The war, ongoing since October 2023, has claimed over 53,200 lives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

