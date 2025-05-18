SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 Views

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to finalize a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protests, spanning cities like Tel Aviv, Rehovot, and Haifa, called for the immediate release of Israeli captives, even if it requires a pause in military operations.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the nationwide demonstrations have increased pressure on the government to act. Protesters, including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and ex-military officials, accused the government of neglecting the captives’ plight.

In Rehovot and Kiryat Ono, the rallies turned violent when right-wing individuals reportedly assaulted demonstrators. Police arrested eight suspects in connection with the attacks.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Kill 153 Civilians 

The protests coincided with renewed indirect negotiations in Qatar, as reported by KAN, Israel’s public broadcaster. The proposed deal under discussion includes the immediate release of 10 living Israeli captives and a ceasefire lasting six to eight weeks. Hamas is also expected to provide a list of living and deceased captives within ten days of the agreement’s start.

Currently, Israel believes 58 hostages are being held in Gaza, 20 of whom are still alive. In contrast, over 9,900 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, with reports of torture, medical neglect, and starvation from rights groups.

These developments unfold amid Israel’s intensified military campaign, “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” aiming to fully occupy Gaza. Since March 2, Israel has imposed a complete blockade on supplies into Gaza and resumed its bombardment after abandoning a ceasefire on March 18. The war, ongoing since October 2023, has claimed over 53,200 lives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

Tagceasefire Gaza Gaza blockade haifa Hamas hostage exchange Human Rights Israel Israeli Captives Israeli military. Netanyahu Operation Gideon’s Chariots Palestinian prisoners prisoner deal protests Qatar negotiations Rehovot Tel Aviv War in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
America

Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Asia

Hundreds Gather in Melbourne to Commemorate 77th Anniversary of Nakba

  • 10 hours ago
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Kill 153 Civilians 

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

  • 12 hours ago
International

Arab League Summit in Baghdad Focuses on Gaza Carnage

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 20:52 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Declines Participation in US-Backed Gaza Aid Plan Over Concerns of Neutrality

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 08:41 WIB
America

Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 11:05 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Governor to Expand TransJabodetabek Network to Bogor

  • Friday, 16 May 2025 - 14:15 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us