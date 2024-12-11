Palestinian Resistance Destroy Four Israeli Tanks and a Bulldozer

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance group Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed four tanks and a bulldozer in two ambushes in Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Despite the return of Rafah to the headlines, Israeli media, citing military sources, have insisted that the Resistance brigades in Rafah have been mostly destroyed.

However, daily resistance attacks indicate that Rafah is now a major source of Palestinian resistance.

On Tuesday, the Al-Qassam Brigades published footage of two ambushes it said it carried out against Israeli military vehicles in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the footage, the first ambush was carried out on Thursday, November 28, during which a D9 military bulldozer and a Merkava tank were targeted with two Yassin-105 shells.

The second ambush reportedly took place on Friday, December 6, during which three Merkava tanks were targeted with Yasin 105 shells from a zero distance.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Al-Quds Brigades broadcast scenes of resistance attacks that were carried out by its fighters against Israeli military vehicles and forces in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, published scenes of its fighters targeting Israeli occupation forces in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.

The fighters, according to a statement published by the group, fired mortar shells in conjunction with the forces of the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim group, “in response to the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people.”

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades also published scenes of its fighters shelling with mortars a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers stationed in the vicinity of Jabaliya Services Club, in the northern Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)