Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy 3 Israeli Zionist Tanks in Gaza’s Shujaiyya

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday that they had successfully destroyed three Zionist tanks east of Al-Muntar Road in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that their fighters “confirmed, upon returning from the frontlines, that they had destroyed three Merkava tanks using three high-explosive ground bombs,” Quds Press reported.

Earlier, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that they had successfully downed a Zionist military drone in central Gaza.

We successfully shot down and took control of a high-quality Zionist drone, the MATRICE 600, using precise methods,” the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement. “The drone was loaded with bombs and mortars that were dropped vertically,” the statement added.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Detain a 17-Year-Old Muslim Schoolgirl from Hebron

The resistance factions in Gaza have documented their operations against Zionist forces and their vehicles across various fronts, with video clips revealing many details of the attacks carried out against Zionist troops.

The resistance movement has also carried out several ambushes targeting Zionist soldiers, resulting in numerous casualties, destroying and damaging hundreds of military vehicles, and bombing cities and Jewish settlements with medium- and long-range missiles. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Chief Condemns US-Israel Gaza Aid Distribution as ‘War Crime’