SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy 3 Israeli Zionist Tanks in Gaza’s Shujaiyya

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday that they had successfully destroyed three Zionist tanks east of Al-Muntar Road in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that their fighters “confirmed, upon returning from the frontlines, that they had destroyed three Merkava tanks using three high-explosive ground bombs,” Quds Press reported.

Earlier, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that they had successfully downed a Zionist military drone in central Gaza.

We successfully shot down and took control of a high-quality Zionist drone, the MATRICE 600, using precise methods,” the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement. “The drone was loaded with bombs and mortars that were dropped vertically,” the statement added.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Detain a 17-Year-Old Muslim Schoolgirl from Hebron

The resistance factions in Gaza have documented their operations against Zionist forces and their vehicles across various fronts, with video clips revealing many details of the attacks carried out against Zionist troops.

The resistance movement has also carried out several ambushes targeting Zionist soldiers, resulting in numerous casualties, destroying and damaging hundreds of military vehicles, and bombing cities and Jewish settlements with medium- and long-range missiles. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Chief Condemns US-Israel Gaza Aid Distribution as ‘War Crime’

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Gaza Israeli tanks Shuja’iyya

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy 3 Israeli Zionist Tanks in Gaza’s Shujaiyya

  • 3 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Kill at Least 63 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:39 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Asia

Indian Police Assault Pro-Palestine Protesters

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:18 WIB
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:54 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 40 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Targeting Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 16:50 WIB
activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)
Europe

Greta Thunberg Says Israel of ‘Kidnapping’ After Gaza Aid Ship Intercepted

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Load More
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

105 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Gaza

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 21:15 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Calls for Troop Deployment Amid Immigration Unrest in Los Angeles

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 08:59 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo:www.mancity.com)
Europe

Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 07:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us