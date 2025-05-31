Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Launch Coordinated Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, released new footage on Friday showing the third phase of its ‘Stones of David’ military operations targeting Israeli forces throughout the Gaza Strip, Palestine chronicle reported.

The video documents a sniper operation in Gaza City’s Sheja’iyya neighborhood, where three Israeli soldiers were targeted near a bulldozer. One soldier appears to be shot using a Ghoul sniper rifle.

The video also captures an ambush in the same area, where Al-Qassam fighters lured an Israeli infantry unit and detonated two explosive devices, reportedly resulting in casualties.

This operation follows two previous ‘Stones of David’ attacks aired earlier this week: one in Beit Lahia, and another targeting Israeli troops near Al-Aqsa School in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

Also Read: UN: Gaza Faces Catastrophic Hunger as Israeli Blockade Severely Restricts Aid

Since Israel launched its ground offensive on October 27, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have consistently released combat footage, including ambushes and rocket attacks that have allegedly inflicted heavy losses on Israeli troops and destroyed numerous military vehicles.

Military analyst Colonel Hatem Karim Al-Falahi told Al-Jazeera that recent resistance operations in eastern Khan Yunis demonstrate that Palestinian fighters maintain operational capability near the heavily fortified buffer zone, despite widespread destruction and displacement.

On Thursday, Al-Qassam fighters carried out a tactical ambush in Al-Qarara using a “wolf howl” deception technique to lure Israeli troops into a tunnel, which was then detonated. Follow-up attacks involved anti-personnel bombs and the demolition of three buildings under Israeli control, tracked by surveillance.

Also on Friday, the Al-Quds Brigades, linked to the Islamic Jihad movement, reported new joint operations with Al-Qassam Brigades. One operation targeted an Israeli force near the European Hospital in Khan Yunis using anti-personnel missiles, with combat occurring at close range.

Also Read: Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes

Another Al-Quds Brigades strike reportedly hit a house sheltering ten Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis. Helicopters arrived shortly after the attack, indicating possible casualties. Two days earlier, a similar strike reportedly neutralized another Israeli unit in a booby-trapped building in the same area.

Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir acknowledged the difficulty of the ongoing war, calling it “long and multi-fronted,” while pledging to eliminate the Khan Yunis Brigade as the army did in Rafah. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Consults Palestinian Factions on US-Brokered Ceasefire Proposal