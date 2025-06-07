Hamas Warns of Greater Israeli Losses as Fighting Intensifies Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a warning on Friday, stating that the recent casualties sustained by Israeli forces in the southern city of Khan Younis and the northern Jabalia area are only a glimpse of what lies ahead for Israeli troops operating throughout the Gaza Strip.

“The losses suffered by the occupation army today in Khan Younis and Jabalia are just a continuation of a series of high-level operations,” said Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized, “This is a model of what the occupation forces will face wherever they are present.”

Addressing the Israeli public, Abu Obaida called on them to pressure their leadership to end the ongoing war in Gaza, warning, “or prepare to receive more of their sons in coffins.”

The Israeli military confirmed that four soldiers were killed and five others wounded on Friday morning following an explosion in a building located in Bani Suheila, a neighborhood in southern Khan Younis.

On Thursday, the Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for a “complex ambush” targeting Israeli forces at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, reportedly resulting in additional military casualties.

Further, on Tuesday, the Israeli army announced that three soldiers were killed and two more injured in northern Gaza. The incident occurred on Monday evening when an explosive device detonated near their vehicle in Jabalia.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in the deaths of more than 54,000 Palestinians. The offensive has also contributed to widespread famine and has rendered large parts of the enclave uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)