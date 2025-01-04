Palestinian Resistances Destroy Five Israeli Tanks in Jabaliya

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades announces the destruction of five Israeli tanks and the targeting of an Israeli Apache helicopter, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had destroyed five Israeli tanks and launched missiles at an Israeli Apache helicopter.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades reported that their fighters had destroyed four Israeli Merkava tanks using powerful explosives on the eastern axis of Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip. Shortly afterward, they also targeted another Israeli Merkava tank with an explosive device east of Safatawi Street, west of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in coordination with the Al-Nasser Brigades, managed to fire a SAM missile at an Israeli Apache helicopter flying over the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza. The Israeli military later reported an attempt to intercept a missile launched from central Gaza towards Kibbutz Be’eri, located near the Gaza border, but stated that it was still investigating the results of the attempt.

The Israeli army also stated that it had detected and responded to missile launches from northern Gaza, one of which fell near Kibbutz Nir Am, while the other landed in an open area. In addition, Israeli sources reported that alarm sirens sounded in the Gaza area after the missile attack on the Apache helicopter.

On Thursday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), announced a rocket attack on the Israeli settlement of Khuza’a, southern Israel.

Meanwhile, the Omar al-Qassem Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Civil Administration site east of the Jabaliya Refugee Camp in northern Gaza. The brigades said they used mortars in the attack. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)