Palestinian Resistances Destroy Israeli Tanks Destroyed, Kill Soldiers in Gaza Ambushes

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released footage on Friday documenting multiple attacks on Israeli occupation forces in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. The operations resulted in the destruction of tanks and armored vehicles and the deaths of several Israeli soldiers, Palestine chronicle reported.

In one operation in the Al-Mahta area of central Khan Yunis, Qassam fighters struck two Israeli Merkava tanks at close range using Shawaza explosive devices and targeted an armored personnel carrier (APC) with a Yassin 105 missile.

The footage shows fighters advancing through destroyed buildings, detonating explosives at point-blank range, and engaging in close-quarter combat with Israeli troops.

“God is Great! It’s on fire!” one fighter shouted after successfully destroying a tank. After the attacks, the fighters withdrew under heavy Israeli fire.

Also Read: Israeli Army Aggression Continue for 160 Days in Tulkarem

In addition to the Al-Qassam operations, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, published footage showing an ambush on an Israeli convoy in Al-Huda Square, eastern Sheja’iyya. They also documented the detonation of an explosive device against an Israeli vehicle and the seizure of Israeli drones east of Khan Yunis.

On Friday, the Israeli army confirmed the deaths of two soldiers, one in northern Gaza and another in the south as well as four injuries, including a critically wounded company commander.

Additional footage showed three APCs targeted on Thursday in the Islamic Complex and Al-Bi’a Street areas of Khan Yunis. Fighters reportedly emerged from rubble to attack vehicles and engage Israeli troops with light weapons.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported intercepting two rockets launched from southern Gaza toward the Kissufim area on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

Also Read: Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire

According to Israeli media, June was the deadliest month for Israeli forces since the start of the war, with 20 soldiers killed. Since Israel’s renewed offensive in March, at least 32 soldiers have died, bringing the total number of Israeli military deaths since the ground invasion began on October 27, 2023, to 440, with over 6,000 wounded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Families of Israeli Hostages Urge Netanyahu to Accept Ceasefire Deal with Hamas