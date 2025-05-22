Israeli Tanks Storm Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Early Thursday, Israeli tanks stormed the courtyards of Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, located in northern Gaza, amid heavy gunfire, according to hospital officials, Palestine Information Center reported.

The tanks reportedly set fire to tents used as outpatient clinics and caused injuries to several medical staff and volunteers.

Rafat al-Majdalawi, Director General of the Al-Awda Health and Community Society, stated that the hospital’s specialized surgery department was targeted for the second time at approximately 2:00 a.m. local time. He further reported that gunfire struck hospital buildings, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure, including the water and fuel storage facilities.

In his statement, Majdalawi urgently called on the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene and provide immediate protection for hospital personnel, volunteers, and patients who remain inside the facility. []

