SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Tanks Storm Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Early Thursday, Israeli tanks stormed the courtyards of Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, located in northern Gaza, amid heavy gunfire, according to hospital officials, Palestine Information Center reported.

The tanks reportedly set fire to tents used as outpatient clinics and caused injuries to several medical staff and volunteers.

Rafat al-Majdalawi, Director General of the Al-Awda Health and Community Society, stated that the hospital’s specialized surgery department was targeted for the second time at approximately 2:00 a.m. local time. He further reported that gunfire struck hospital buildings, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure, including the water and fuel storage facilities.

In his statement, Majdalawi urgently called on the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene and provide immediate protection for hospital personnel, volunteers, and patients who remain inside the facility. []

Also Read: Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Awda Hospital Gaza conflict Gaza health emergency Gaza Hospital hospital attack hospital infrastructure Israeli tanks Jabalia medical staff injured Medical Volunteers outpatient clinics Rafat al-Majdalawi Red Cross WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Al-Awda Hospital in Northern Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Fakes End of Gaza Aid Blockade: MSF

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Photo

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians as Hospitals Besieged in Gaza

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Launch Broad Ground Offensive across Northern and Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 07:21 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Kill 153 Civilians 

  • Sunday, 18 May 2025 - 16:50 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 08:22 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Palestine

Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 20 May 2025 - 13:41 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

  • Sunday, 18 May 2025 - 16:33 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:12 WIB
Indonesia

Elderly Indonesian Hajj Pilgrim Passes Away in Makkah

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:09 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14,000 Infants at Risk as Aid to Gaza Falls Drastically Short

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Palestine

Israel Fakes End of Gaza Aid Blockade: MSF

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire at Diplomatic Delegation Visiting Jenin Refugee Camp

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us