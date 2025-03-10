Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation upation tanks stormed the town of Wadi Burqin, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, on Sunday, firing randomly as part of an ongoing military aggression in the city and its refugee camp, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses reported that the tanks entered from the Jenin camp, unleashed machine-gun fire indiscriminately, and then returned to the camp.

Videos shared by activists on social media captured the invasion, with the sound of heavy gunfire echoing through the area. Other footage showed the tanks releasing thick smoke. Despite the intense gunfire, no injuries were reported, according to eyewitness accounts.

This marks the latest military escalation in Jenin, following a similar tank incursion into the refugee camp on February 23—the first of its kind since 2002. Videos from local media and activists also showed Palestinian children resisting the invasion by throwing stones at the advancing tanks.

The situation in the northern West Bank has remained tense, with Israeli occupation forces launching deadly operations since January 21. These attacks have killed over 66 Palestinians and displaced thousands.

Across the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 930 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured since the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began on October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

