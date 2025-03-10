SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

3 Views

Israeli tanks fire on Gaza in response to rocket attack.

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation upation tanks stormed the town of Wadi Burqin, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, on Sunday, firing randomly as part of an ongoing military aggression in the city and its refugee camp, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses reported that the tanks entered from the Jenin camp, unleashed machine-gun fire indiscriminately, and then returned to the camp.

Videos shared by activists on social media captured the invasion, with the sound of heavy gunfire echoing through the area. Other footage showed the tanks releasing thick smoke. Despite the intense gunfire, no injuries were reported, according to eyewitness accounts.

This marks the latest military escalation in Jenin, following a similar tank incursion into the refugee camp on February 23—the first of its kind since 2002. Videos from local media and activists also showed Palestinian children resisting the invasion by throwing stones at the advancing tanks.

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

The situation in the northern West Bank has remained tense, with Israeli occupation forces launching deadly operations since January 21. These attacks have killed over 66 Palestinians and displaced thousands.

Across the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 930 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured since the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began on October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinians Will Not Lay Down Arms Until Occupation Ends: Meshaal

TagGaza war ICJ ruling illegal settlements Israeli aggression Israeli military. Israeli occupation Israeli tanks jenin military escalation Palestine News Palestinian resistance Palestinian territories refugee camp Wadi Burqin West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinians Will Not Lay Down Arms Until Occupation Ends: Meshaal

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque in West Bank During Ramadan

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

Israeli Military in Crisis: 78,000 Soldiers Wounded, Manpower Shortages Deepen

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Aggression in Tulkarem Enters 42 Day

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Force Palestinian to Demolish His Own Home in Jordan Valley

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:38 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Articles

The Destruction of Zionist Jews is Imminent

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Prepares Directorate General of Pesantren to Strengthen Islamic Boarding Schools

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 05:42 WIB
The Quran Gayo translation (photo: Inews)
Indonesia

Gayo Language Translation of the Quran Officially Added to the Library Collection of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Europe

A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag

  • 23 hours ago
Ilustration of Fasting (photo: Shutterstock)
Articles

Five Best Foods for Breaking the Fast

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us