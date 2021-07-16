Palestinian Fatwa Council Warns Settlers’ Calls to Storm Al-Aqsa on Sunday

Jerusalem, MINA – The Supreme Fatwa Council of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah warned of the dire consequences of the calls of settler groups to storm the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers next Sunday, and raise the occupation flag in its courtyards, on the occasion of the so-called commemoration of (the destruction of the Temple).

In a statement, on Thursday, the Ifta Council called for the necessity of confronting this campaign and working to thwart it by traveling to Al-Aqsa, seclusion in it, and having a large presence in its courtyards, especially as it coincides with the calls of the so-called “sovereignty movement in Israel” to organize a march for settlers. Around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem on the same day.

The council also denounced the new excavation works in Al-Buraq Square, which revealed a plan to build a huge Judaizing building on an area of ​​1,000 square meters for the settlers to hold their Talmudic rituals there.

The project was considered one of the most dangerous Israeli projects that will be built under the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque and will lead to its destabilization and collapse.

The Council warned against the impact of these excavations on the western wall and part of the southern wall of the mosque, and on the rest of the western squares, due to the continuation of excavations in the area, which will clearly reach the bottom, targeting Islamic monuments, changing the historical reality of Al-Aqsa Mosque, imposing new facts, and possibly leading to its demolition.

The Council condemned the occupation’s demolition of buildings in the Al-Bustan neighborhood in the town of Silwan, and other neighborhoods of Jerusalem, indicating that these authorities persist in their aggression against our people, their sanctities, their land, and real estate, with the intention of emptying the Holy City of its original inhabitants, with hateful, racist, aggressive measures that require accountability and prosecution in international forums.

The Council warned of the danger of settlement plans, which aim to eliminate the Palestinian presence in the city, encircle and suffocate the Palestinian Arab neighborhoods, and prevent communication between them and the rest of the West Bank, thus violating the legitimate rights of our people.

The Council called on the world’s decision-makers to intervene immediately and urgently to pressure the occupation authorities to stop this unjust settler madness.

Extremist Israeli groups had called for intensifying incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers, on July 18, on the occasion of the anniversary of the so-called “destruction of the Temple.”

The so-called “Sovereignty Movement in Israel” is also preparing to organize a march for settlers around the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem on the same day.

Almost daily, dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the mosque, with facilities and escort from the occupation police. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)