Palestinian Factions Sign Election Regulations

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian factions that will participate in the upcoming general elections, on Tuesday signed a regulation guaranteeing the success and implementation of the electoral process without hindrance, Wafa reported.

During their meeting in Cairo, the factions, including the Fatah movement and Hamas pledged to fully comply with the provisions of Law No. (1) of 2007 on general elections and its amendments to Law No. (1) of 2021, as well as Presidential Decree. No. (3) of 2021 concerning calls for general elections, Presidential Decree No. (5) of 2021 concerning the promotion of public freedom and a Presidential Decree issued on March 1, 2021 concerning the Establishment of Election Case Courts.

The factions also promised to comply with the regulations, instructions and decisions issued by the Central Election Committee regarding the implementation of the electoral process at various stages in a manner with integrity and transparency.

They agreed to respect the role of local, Arab and international observers, pledging to work with them in carrying out their monitoring roles.

The parties are committed not to carry out any form of pressure, intimidation, betrayal, blasphemy, violence, or any form of extortion against any of the candidates or voters.

They promised to comply with the health protocol issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the context of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Political parties also promised not to hold election events, or use places of worship, directly or indirectly, in election campaigns.

The Palestinian political faction delegation, the National Council and the Central Election Committee on Wednesday continued the national dialogue meeting.

The two-day meeting will discuss several important issues related to the upcoming Palestinian elections, the most prominent of which is overcoming the obstacles facing the election and briefing factions on the latest developments related to the election, which are seen as the gateway to achieving national unity that is comprehensive.

Legislative elections are planned for May 22, presidential elections on July 31, and PNC elections for August 31. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)