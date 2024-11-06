Gazans Express Skepticisme over US Election Unlikely to Change Their Situation

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have expressed skepticism that the US presidential election results will bring change to their situation as the enclave continues to endure unrelenting Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Many believe that regardless of the winner, US support for Israel will remain steadfast. Palestinians expressed despair that a new US president will be able to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which has been going on for more than a year, Anadolu Agency reports.

Local journalist Abdullah Mikdad told Anadolu that Palestinians believe there will be no change in the US attitude toward Israel, whether the White House is led by Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

“What is important for us is that the next US president comes with a vision to end the Israeli and Arab-Palestinian conflict and work to actually implement the two-state solution,” said Mikdad, emphasizing that Palestinians want more than empty slogans.

He added that Palestinians want to see a US government that does not fuel conflict in the region but works to end it.

Gaza resident Khalid Abu Wafa echoed the sentiment. He said he sees no improvement ahead, no matter who wins, and the people in Gaza are exhausted by constant displacement, closed borders and severe shortages of food and essential supplies. “We are weary. We hope for an end to the attacks,” he said.

Ibrahim Abu Murassa, who recently fled from northern Gaza, voiced hope for a shift in US policy that would reduce conflict in the region. He accused Washington of complicity in the genocide in Gaza and suggested that a Trump victory could perhaps lead to restraint.

Since Israel launched its latest Gaza offensive, the US has provided extensive military, intelligence and diplomatic backing. Palestinian and international observers argue that without the support of the US, Israel’s continued operations would be untenable.

Millions of Americans are headed to the polls Tuesday to elect the 47th president of the US, with the former president going against his Democratic contender, Harris. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)