Islamic Jihad Rejects Palestinian Elections Without Clear Political Program

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine confirmed its refusal to hold elections without the agreement of a clear and specific political program based on confronting the occupation and stopping its oppression of the Palestinian people, their land and their holy sites.

This came in a statement by the Islamic Jihad Movement on Wednesday, during which it commented on the Palestinian Authority’s announcement in the city of Ramallah that it intends to hold local elections in a number of Palestinian villages and towns.

The movement explained that any elections under occupation is a new distraction and an escape from the most important entitlement, which is rebuilding the national project according to a new and comprehensive strategy to manage the conflict with the occupation, and the formation of a national reference for managing internal affairs.

He indicated that the elections will not achieve this goal.

The statement stated that the current circumstances require everyone to focus on how to confront the occupation and its aggression, defend Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons, confront Israeli settlements and protect the rest of the Palestinian land.

It stressed on the need to end the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip, respond to the crimes of the occupation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and protect the unity of the Palestinian people.

Islamic Jihad stressed that the primary priority of the Palestinian people is liberation from occupation, stressing that this will only be achieved through resistance not by negotiations, security and political commitments, and strengthening economic ties with the occupation. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)