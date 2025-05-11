SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces Amid Raids and Clashes Across West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 45 minutes ago

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian resistance fighters launched an armed attack on Israeli forces at the Jalameh checkpoint near Jenin on Saturday night, as Israeli troops carried out widespread raids, house demolitions, and arrests across the occupied West Bank, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it a response to the assassination of its senior commander, Nour al-Bitawi, who was killed by Israeli forces during a raid in Nablus on Friday. Another fighter, Hikmat Abdul Nabi, also died in the operation.

Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas mourned the fallen fighters and called for intensified resistance in the West Bank, as the Al-Quds Brigades described al-Bitawi as a key military leader.

Violent clashes erupted in multiple cities and towns on Saturday. In Beit Furik, east of Nablus, Palestinian youths confronted Israeli soldiers during a raid, while in Tulkarm, Israeli forces stormed neighborhoods, detained three people—including a journalist and closed the entrance to Thabet Thabet Government Hospital.

Also Read: ‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Begs for War’s End in Gaza

At the Nour Shams refugee camp, where military operations have persisted for over 100 days, Israeli forces demolished a house. In Tubas, settlers attacked Palestinian farmers, leading to the detention of ten Palestinians in the area of Khirbet Yarza.

Clashes and arrests also occurred across the Ramallah district, including in Nabi Saleh, Beitunia, and Al-Mughayyir. In Hebron, Israeli settlers, escorted by military forces, stormed the Old City, while soldiers arrested several Palestinians in raids throughout the southern West Bank, including in Ash-Shuyukh and Tabqa.

The surge in violence comes amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. Since its onset, military operations have escalated throughout the West Bank, with nearly 1,000 Palestinians killed, over 7,000 injured, and nearly 15,000 arrested. Tens of thousands, particularly in refugee camps like Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Tubas, have been forcibly displaced. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza: 23 Killed, 124 Injured in Latest Israeli Attacks

TagAl-Quds Brigades Gaza war impact Hamas response house demolitions Islamic Jihad Israeli occupation forces Israeli settlers Hebron Jenin attack Nablus clashes Nour al-Bitawi assassination Nour Shams refugee camp Palestinian resistance Ramallah arrests Tubas detentions West Bank raids

