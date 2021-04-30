Turkey Blames Israel for Postponing Palestinian Elections

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish government blames Israel for the postponement of the Palestinian elections, Wafa reported.

Turkey said the marking occurred because Israel did not respond to a request by the Palestinian Authority to hold elections in East Jerusalem and also prohibit campaigning in the occupied territories.

In a press statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the Israeli government to end its “deterrence” and facilitate Palestinian elections.

In the statement, Turkey was saddened by news that Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections to be held for the first time since 2006 in the country were postponed.

“We call on Israel to ensure that Palestinian elections are held as quickly as possible, respect the terms of the 1995 Oslo II Accords and put an end to any obstructive positions,” the statement read.

In addition, Turkey also hopes that the decision taken to postpone the election will not have a bad impact on the reconciliation process of Palestinian factions.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbasn on Thursday announced that the elections would be postponed.

This was decided after he held a meeting with representatives of several groups in the West Bank capital of Ramallah.

Abbas said an agreement to postpone the elections had been reached, until public participation in East Jerusalem could be guaranteed.

Previously, elections were scheduled to be held on May 22, which would be the first general elections to be held in more than 15 years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)