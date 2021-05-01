Palestinian Parties Urged to Show Restraint Election’s Postponement

Jerusalem, MINA – Following President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to postpone the elections due to Israel’s refusal to allow voting for Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Tor Wennesland urged all parties to maintain calm, show restraint and refrain from violence.

The Palestinian leadership is insisting that all Palestinian citizens of the city who are eligible to vote be allowed to cast their ballots inside the city, which the Palestinians seek as capital of their future independent state.

Wennseland also called upon leaders on all sides to take steps to reduce tensions, and create the conditions for a resumption of the electoral process, Wafa reported.

“Recognizing widespread international support, I encourage Palestinians to continue on the democratic path. The holding of transparent and inclusive elections throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in East Jerusalem, as stipulated in prior agreements remains essential for renewing the legitimacy and credibility of Palestinian institutions,” said the UN official.

“This will also set the path toward meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and realize a two-State solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)