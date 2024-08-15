About 130 People Killed Every Day in Gaza: UN

New York, MINA – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Thursday condemned the ongoing Israeli violence in the war-torn Gaza Strip, revealing that nearly 130 people have published daily since Oct. 7.

“On average, about 130 people have been killed every day in Gaza over the past 10 months. The scale of the Israeli military’s destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship is deeply shocking,” Turk said as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Turk stressed that the “unimaginable situation” in the Besieged Enclave is overwhelming due to the recurring failures of the Israeli army to comply with the rules of war.

He also noted the importance of protecting civilians, civilian property, and infrastructure as outlined by international humanitarian law (IHL).

“Our Office has documented serious violations of IHL by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including the armed wing of Hamas.”

In a call to the international community, Turk urged all parties to agree to an immediate cease-fire, cease hostility, and stop the bloodshed.

“As the world reflects on and considers its inability to prevent this carnage, I urge all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire, lay down their arms and stop the killing once and for all.” “The hostages must be released. Palestinians arbitrarily detained must be freed. Israel’s illegal occupation must end and the internationally agreed two-state solution must become a reality.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)