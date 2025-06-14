SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran’s Missile Retaliation Hits Israel, Leaving 3 Dead and Over 200 Injured

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Iran’s missile strikes launched in retaliation for Israel’s major offensive on Iranian soil have killed at least three people and injured 201 others in Israel, local reports confirmed on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, the attacks resulted in three fatalities, with two people in critical condition. The rest of the injuries ranged from serious to minor. Additionally, hundreds of Israelis experienced panic attacks due to the intensity of the missile barrage.

A missile reportedly hit a residential tower in Tel Aviv that houses multiple foreign diplomats. According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, at least five apartments were destroyed and three foreign diplomats were among the injured.

“Many diplomats, mainly from Western countries, reside in the tower,” the report stated.

Also Read: Israeli Drone Strikes Target Two Natural Gas Installations in Southern Iran

The Iranian missile response followed Israel’s large-scale assault early Friday that targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile sites, reportedly killing at least 78 people and injuring 320 others, including senior military officers and scientists, as stated by Iran’s envoy to the United Nations.

The situation remains tense as both countries brace for possible further escalation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Becomes the First Arab Country to Condemn Israel’s Attack on Iran

Tagdeaths foreign diplomats injuries iran Israel Israeli airstrikes Magen David Adom Middle East tensions missile retaliation nuclear facilities panic attacks Tel Aviv UN Envoy

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran’s Missile Retaliation Hits Israel, Leaving 3 Dead and Over 200 Injured

  • 3 hours ago
Israel attacks Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Drone Strikes Target Two Natural Gas Installations in Southern Iran

  • 3 hours ago
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

  • 16 hours ago
International

Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

Cursed Be Israel for Humanitarian Crimes Against Iran: Indonesian Ulema Council

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli airstrikes on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 06:37 WIB
Load More
Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) (photo: IRNA)
International

Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 20:36 WIB
Articles

Indo Defence Expo and Forum; Sharing Responsibility of Humakind and Enviroment

  • 12 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
International

Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Following Attacks on Its Territory

  • Saturday, 14 June 2025 - 05:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us