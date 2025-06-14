Iran’s Missile Retaliation Hits Israel, Leaving 3 Dead and Over 200 Injured

Tel Aviv, MINA – Iran’s missile strikes launched in retaliation for Israel’s major offensive on Iranian soil have killed at least three people and injured 201 others in Israel, local reports confirmed on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, the attacks resulted in three fatalities, with two people in critical condition. The rest of the injuries ranged from serious to minor. Additionally, hundreds of Israelis experienced panic attacks due to the intensity of the missile barrage.

A missile reportedly hit a residential tower in Tel Aviv that houses multiple foreign diplomats. According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, at least five apartments were destroyed and three foreign diplomats were among the injured.

“Many diplomats, mainly from Western countries, reside in the tower,” the report stated.

The Iranian missile response followed Israel’s large-scale assault early Friday that targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile sites, reportedly killing at least 78 people and injuring 320 others, including senior military officers and scientists, as stated by Iran’s envoy to the United Nations.

The situation remains tense as both countries brace for possible further escalation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

