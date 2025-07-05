Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions, the Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Qassam Brigades, reported on Thursday, July 3, a series of intensified military operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and their concentrations across various areas of the Gaza Strip. These attacks reportedly inflicted direct casualties among Israeli troops and damaged military vehicles.

According to Al Jazeera on Friday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, launched a missile strike on an Israeli military command and control headquarters near Khadra Mosque in northern Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The strike was confirmed to be a direct hit.

In a statement via their official Telegram channel, the Al-Quds Brigades also released video footage showing the destruction of an Israeli military vehicle with a “Zelzal 4” rocket in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of eastern Gaza.

Another attack occurred early Wednesday morning when Al-Quds Brigades fighters successfully detonated an Israeli military bulldozer in motion at Al-Huda Square in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood. The explosion completely destroyed the heavy vehicle.

Also Read: Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades, in conjunction with the Abu Ali Mustafa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, fired 60mm mortar rounds at Israeli troop concentrations on Al-Badaw Street, in the Western Belt area, north of Khan Younis.

In a separate operation, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced they targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier (APC) with an “Al-Yasin 105” missile on the Islamic Complex Road in Khan Younis. This attack reportedly set the vehicle ablaze and forced an Israeli helicopter to land for emergency evacuation.

Palestinian resistance factions have, in recent weeks, continuously ramped up the intensity of their attacks and publicized video footage showcasing the success of their operations against the Israeli military in both northern and southern Gaza.

This increasingly organized resistance demonstrates the resilience and capability of Palestinian factions in confronting the ongoing Israeli military aggression. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Deep Trauma After Witnessing Genocide Victims in Gaza

