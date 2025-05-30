SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Consults Palestinian Factions on US-Brokered Ceasefire Proposal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Hamas announced on Friday that it is currently consulting with various Palestinian factions regarding a new ceasefire proposal received from US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a brief press release, the group confirmed that discussions are underway with Palestinian groups concerning the proposal, which was delivered through mediators. No additional details were provided about the content or progress of the talks.

On Thursday, Hamas acknowledged receiving a fresh plan from international mediators aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating a prisoner exchange.

Shortly after Hamas’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he accepted the outline presented by Witkoff.

Also Read: Gazan Women Forge Resilient Generation Through Quranic Education

According to reports from Israeli and American media, as well as Palestinian sources, the US-proposed 13-point plan includes a 60-day truce, the mutual release of hostages and prisoners, and structured negotiations about the future governance of Gaza. The plan reportedly also involves the staged release of 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others held by Hamas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Israeli Soldiers Sentenced for Refusing to Join Gaza War

