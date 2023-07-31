Abbas Calls for Formation of Committee to Complete Dialogue of Palestinian Factions

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday called for the formation of a follow-up committee from the participants of the meeting of the heads of the Palestinian factions to complete the dialogue on the various issues and files discussed.

Abbas asked the committee to immediately start work on completing its mission and submit the agreements or recommendations reached, said the final statement from the meeting of the heads of the Palestinian factions, which was held in the Egyptian city of El-Alamein. WAFA News Agency reported.

Abbas said this meeting was the first and important step to complete the national dialogue, he expressed hope that the desired goals would be achieved as soon as possible.

He hoped that there would be another meeting soon in Egypt to announce the end of the division and the restoration of Palestinian national unity.

Abbas thanked Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for generously hosting the meeting, and for his wish that joint efforts be crowned with success to end divisions and achieve Palestinian national unity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)