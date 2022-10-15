Palestinian Factions Sign “Algerian Declaration” for National Unity

Algiers, MINA – Palestinian factions officially signed the “Algerian Declaration” on Thursday to achieve national unity, with the participation of 14 Palestinian factions, after the Unification Conference in Algiers initiated by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

After signing the declaration, the President of Algeria described the day as “historic”. Quds Press reported on Thursday.

“After the declaration of the establishment of a Palestinian state 40 years ago, today a declaration of reconciliation and unity has been reached, despite all obstacles and challenges,” Tebboune said.

He appreciated the presence of Palestinian factions in accepting Algeria’s call, and hoped “the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital, will be achieved soon.”

The head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed, “Jerusalem was liberated through the settlement of national unity”.

He also expressed his gratitude to Algeria for its support and seriousness in the Palestinian cause, and for contributing to the completion of the reconciliation agreement.

Haniyeh stressed, “today is joy for Palestine, and sadness for the occupation.”

On December 6, 2021, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced his country’s intention to host a conference of Palestinian factions.

The round of dialogue in Algiers started on Tuesday and lasted for three days, with the participation of 14 Palestinian factions, and ended on Thursday with the signing of the “Algeria Declaration”.

In its content, the Algerian Declaration stresses “the importance of national unity as a basis for steadfastness, facing and resisting the occupation, to achieve its legitimate goals, to strengthen and develop the role of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and to activate its institutions with the participation of all Palestinian factions.”

The declaration also calls for the election of a “Palestinian National Council at home and abroad, to the extent possible, with a system of full proportional representation, according to an agreed formula.”

The declaration stressed the need to “accelerate the holding of presidential and legislative elections in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the capital of the Palestinian state, in accordance with the approved law, within a maximum period of one year from the date of signing this declaration.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)