Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas: Palestine Must Unite to Defend the West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views

West Bank, MINA – Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi stated that the escalation of Israeli military operations and the large-scale destruction of both public and private property in the West Bank, especially in the northern region, signals the seriousness of the upcoming phase and necessitates the unification of all Palestinian efforts to defend the occupied territory.

In a statement quoted by Palinfo on Friday, Mardawi added that Israeli aggression in northern West Bank will not succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people or forcing them to surrender.

Mardawi also said that the annexation and confiscation of West Bank land by the Israeli occupation government and the expansion of its settlements cannot happen without the protection and support of the United States, as well as international indifference to Israel’s violations of the Palestinian people and their rights.

Mardawi emphasized that the Palestinian people have the right to use all available means to defend themselves, their land, and their property, protect their existence, and resist displacement plans.

“The Palestinian people will not leave their land or allow any attempts of displacement, no matter the sacrifices made. The sight of displaced people returning to the northern Gaza Strip is the best proof of this,” he asserted. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestinian Unity West Bank

