Palestinian Detainees Reveal Chilling Accounts of Torture in Israeli Detention

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian detainees from Gaza released on Thursday by Israeli authorities have provided chilling accounts of severe torture and mistreatment during their imprisonment, Wafa reported.

The testimonies, given at the Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, detail the brutal conditions faced by those held in Israeli prisons after being detained from Gaza.

The detainees reported experiencing a range of inhumane treatments including beatings, starvation, electric shocks, and attacks by dogs. The testimonies come following the release of 64 Palestinian detainees from Gaza, who had been held since the start of the ongoing Israeli assault on the region from October 7, 2023.

Additionally, two women from Gaza were released; they had been delayed while accompanying patients receiving treatment in Israel.

Ahmed Ahmed, who was detained for 46 days and moved between Ofer, Negev, and another prison in occupied Jerusalem, described his ordeal: “We were blindfolded and subjected to brutal torture, including beatings and starvation. The Israeli forces forced us into a crouching position, blindfolded, preventing any movement or conversation.”

Ibrahim Salem, who was arrested on December 11 from the Kamal Adwan Hospital, recounted his daily suffering: “I was tortured and starved while my wife and children were in intensive care. I was transferred from one prison to another, deprived of sleep, and subjected to various forms of torture. They even forced me to wear a military uniform and attempted to lower me into a pit.”

Mohammad Jaber from northern Gaza shared his experience of brutal treatment: “I was arrested on November 17 at a checkpoint, blindfolded and shackled, and endured severe beatings for eight days while naked. I sustained injuries, lost a toenail, and did not receive medical treatment. I lost 40 kilograms and suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure without proper care.”

Over the past months, Israel has released several detainees from Gaza in staggered batches, many of whom have experienced significant health deterioration due to their harsh conditions.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s ongoing military onslaught on Gaza has resulted in over 130,000 casualties, including many children and women, with more than 10,000 missing. The offensive has led to widespread devastation and severe food shortages, causing the deaths of numerous children. (T/RE1/P2)

