Palestinian Female Prisoners Subjected to Systematic Crimes in Israeli Prisons

West Bank, MINA – At least 21 Palestinian female prisoners are facing escalated systematic crimes in Israeli occupation prisons since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs Commission and the Prisoners Society issued a joint report on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday, highlighting Israeli crimes of torture, starvation, systematic medical crimes, and various sexual assaults that Palestinian women are subjected to in Israeli jails, Palinfo reported.

The report also cited cases of repression and repetitive raids on the cells of female prisoners, systematic robbery and deprivation of human rights, various methods of psychological torture they have experienced since the moment of their arrest.

It explained that prisoners’ institutions documented 490 cases of arrest among women in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the 1948 occupied Palestine who have been detained since October 7, 2023.

The report indicated that 17 out of the remaining 21 female prisoners held in Israeli occupation jails are still under arrest without any trials, including a female prisoner from Gaza, two girls, 12 mothers, a female prisoner in her third month of pregnancy, and two administrative detainees.

The detainees also include six female teachers, a journalist who is a media student, a female prisoner with cancer, and two female prisoners who have been detained since before October 7, 2023, but the occupation has so far been refusing to include them in the prisoner exchange deal.

The report explained that the majority of the detained women were subjected to beating, abuse and torture, and there are many testimonies of female prisoners that reflected the level of brutality practiced against them, stressing that all these measures were not new, but their level was unprecedented. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

