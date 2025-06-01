Egypt and Qatar Push for 60-Day Truce to Pave Way for Ceasefire

Doha, MINA – Egypt and Qatar issued a joint statement on Sunday expressing hope for a swift agreement on a 60-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a vital step toward achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

In their coordinated appeal, both nations urged all involved parties to “exercise responsibility and support the efforts of mediators aimed at resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip through restoring stability and calm to the region.”

The joint communiqué emphasized that the two countries are continuing “intensive efforts to bring views closer and address contentious points” based on the ceasefire proposal introduced by Steve Witkoff, US President envoy to the Middle East. The goal, they said, is to revive indirect negotiations and work toward a lasting resolution.

The proposed 60-day truce is seen as a crucial opportunity to ease the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, facilitate the opening of border crossings, and allow urgently needed humanitarian aid to reach civilians.

“The truce would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire agreement,” the statement added, “and contribute to ending the war and beginning reconstruction in accordance with the plan adopted by the emergency Arab summit held in Cairo on March 4.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported on Sunday that Hamas’ recent response to Witkoff’s proposal was deemed “totally unacceptable” by the envoy, suggesting limited progress in negotiations. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the group’s response was “vague” and contradicted Israeli claims that Hamas is nearing collapse.

The report noted Hamas’ continued operation across Gaza in small units and its framing of survival as a strategic success, citing growing international support for the Palestinian cause and rising political tensions within Israel.

On Saturday, Witkoff stressed that only through a 60-day ceasefire could there be a deal in which “half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families,” and that proximity talks could lead to a durable ceasefire.

Hamas, for its part, confirmed it had submitted a formal reply to mediators. Though it withheld specific details, the group reiterated its core demands: a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and unrestricted humanitarian access.

Hamas has previously stated it is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for an end to the war, full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown little interest in a comprehensive deal. He continues to push for partial agreements, including the disarmament of Palestinian factions, a condition Hamas has consistently rejected.

Opposition voices within Israel accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to protect his political position. Internationally, Israel continues to face mounting legal and diplomatic pressure. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. The country is also the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Since the start of its Gaza campaign in October 2023, Israel’s military operations have killed over 54,400 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. Aid agencies warn the enclave is on the brink of famine due to restricted humanitarian access. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

