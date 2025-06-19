Israeli Forces Detain a 17-Year-Old Muslim Schoolgirl from Hebron

Jerusalem, MINA -Zionist Israeli forces have issued on Wednesday a four-month administrative detention order against 17-year-old Muslim schoolgirl Hana Haitham Ismail Hammad from Hebron, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

The move raises the number of female administrative detainees to 10 out of 41 women held in Israeli prisons

Hanna was reportedly arrested on June 9, when Israeli forces raided her family home in Al-Arroub refugee camp. During the operation, both she and her mother who was later released were subjected to field interrogation and mistreatment

Administrative detention, a practice where individuals are held without formal charges or trial and often based on undisclosed evidence, is used by Israeli authorities for what they deem “security reasons”

The statement noted that the number of administrative detainees has seen an unprecedented increase since the outbreak of the October 2023 war, reaching 3,562 by early June, including around 95 minors under the age of 18.

It added that administrative detention now includes various segments of Palestinian society, including women, children, and political and social activists, with at least 400 administrative detention orders issued in just one week among thousands that have been issued since the escalation began.

The two organizations emphasized that Zionist courts at all levels continue to issue administrative detention orders without charge or trial, in accordance with instructions from Israeli intelligence services.

The statement explained that administrative detention has undergone significant changes in recent years, with detainees responding through various forms of protest, particularly hunger strikes and boycotting court sessions. However, Zionist authorities continue to reinforce this practice through various new mechanisms.

Statistical records from the Commission and the Prisoners’ Club indicate that eight administrative detainees have died as martyrs in Israeli prisons since the start of the aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023 out of a total of 72 detainees who have died during the same period. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

