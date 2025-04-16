Over 1,400 Medical Workers Killed Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday that over 1,400 medical professionals have been killed since the start of the US-backed Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, Palinfo reported.

In an official statement released via Telegram, the ministry stated that approximately 360 healthcare workers are also being detained in Israeli prisons.

The ongoing military campaign has devastated Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals and medical centers have been repeatedly bombarded, severely hindering access to critical medical services for thousands of injured and sick individuals.

According to the ministry, nearly 167,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured since the beginning of the assault, with women and children making up the majority of the casualties. Over 11,000 people are still reported missing.

Gaza has endured an 18-year Israeli blockade, and the current conflict has displaced around 1.5 million of the enclave’s 2.4 million residents.

The blockade of border crossings and restrictions on humanitarian aid have pushed Gaza toward a full-scale famine. []

