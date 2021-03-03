Palestine Welcomes ICC Decision to Open Israeli War Crime Investigation

The Hague, MINA – The Palestinian government welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday which will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

“The long awaited move owes to Palestine’s tireless efforts to demand justice and accountability for the Palestinian people,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by Arab News.

Meanwhile, from the Israeli side there has been no immediate comment from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision was taken after the ICC on February 5, 2021, had jurisdiction in the case.

“The decision to open an investigation was made following a grueling preliminary examination carried out by my department which lasted almost five years,” Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

According to him, the ICC will examine the two sides in the conflict between Palestine and Israel that takes place in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“Ultimately, our primary concern must be the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from a long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides,” said Bensouda.

She also said that his party would take a non-partisan principle approach.

“Israeli security forces and Palestinian armed groups like Hamas are likely to be the perpetrators,” she said. (T/RE1)

