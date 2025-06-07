Mounting Technical Failures Undermine Israeli Army Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army is facing increasing logistical and mechanical difficulties during its extended military campaign in Gaza, according to reports from Israeli media outlets on Thursday, Palestine chronicle reported.

Quoting soldiers and military commanders, the Israeli daily Maariv reported a growing list of problems affecting tanks, armored vehicles, and weapon systems due to technical failures and a lack of spare parts.

A senior commander in the 7th Armored Brigade remarked, “We have been at war for almost two years. In Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and now again in Gaza,” highlighting the unsustainable wear and tear on military vehicles and equipment. He added that “no one is prepared for such a long war,” emphasizing the lifespan limitations of military machinery.

The issue reportedly affects all regular Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units, including armored, artillery, and infantry brigades.

Also Read: Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

A recent incident in Jabaliya underlined the risks posed by equipment failures. A malfunction in the Givati Brigade’s anti-tank missile system caused a fire, prompting the dispatch of a fire truck. After the fire was extinguished, the convoy escorting the truck was ambushed by Hamas fighters, who detonated explosive devices. Three Israeli soldiers were killed and two others seriously injured in the attack.

An anonymous senior officer serving in Gaza noted that while personnel are rotated and refreshed, the same war-worn vehicles remain in use without adequate maintenance or replacement.

According to the report, even small arms, rifles and machine guns are affected by repeated malfunctions, reflecting a broader crisis in equipment reliability across the IDF.

Colonel “S,” commander of the 7th Brigade, admitted: “We were unequivocally wrong in the way we built the force. We were wrong in our assessment that we would be able to conduct a short campaign.”

Also Read: Palestinians Fighters Kill Five Israeli Soldiers During Clashes in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel’s military continues its offensive throughout Gaza following its withdrawal from ceasefire talks on March 18. Over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 125,000 wounded, and at least 14,000 remain missing under the rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 29 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha in Gaza