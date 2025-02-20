SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

20 Palestinians Killed by Israel Forces in Rafah since Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – A government committee in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that more than 20 Palestinians have been killed by Israel and others injured in Rafah, as occupation forces have stormed the city’s central and western areas since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19, Middle East Monitor reported.

The Central Emergency Committee in Rafah issued a statement saying that it observed several serious violations and crimes by the Israeli occupation army since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement 34 days ago.

It added that the Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 20 Palestinians in Rafah and injured and arrested many others since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, in addition to the ongoing ground invasion of areas in central and western Rafah, with tanks entering the area.

The committee called on the mediators to “uphold their responsibilities by curbing the Israeli enemy, forcing it to implement the terms of the agreement and stop its violations, which constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Also Read: 170,000 Israeli Soldiers Seek Psychological Treatment

The committee reiterated the need to force Israel to bring in the heavy equipment necessary to work on removing rubble to recover the bodies of Palestinians from under the destroyed houses, and to clear the streets and squares to facilitate the return of residents and restore life in the city.

It stressed that the Israeli demolitions have affected all aspects of life in the Rafah Governorate, which was subjected to a ground invasion for about nine months during the genocidal war on Gaza.

Since the agreement came into effect, Israel has killed 92 Palestinians and injured 822 others through direct targeting, as of February 11, according to a statement by the Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, Munir Al-Barash. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dr. Abu Safiya: I Do Not Know Why I am Here

TagIsraeli forces Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Israeli war crimes Palestinian killed rafah

