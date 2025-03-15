SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Ceasefire Violations Continue by Killing Two Children in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have continued violating the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Resistance, as two Palestinian children were killed and two women injured by drone fire in Gaza on Thursday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to medical sources cited by Anadolu news agency, a two-year-old child was killed and his mother injured when their tent was targeted by a bomb in Beit Hanoun.

A three-year-old child was also fatally shot by an Israeli drone in the Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City. Another woman was wounded in Beit Hanoun following a separate drone attack.

Israeli tanks also fired at the Sanati area and the Al-Farahin neighborhood in Abasan al-Kabira, located in eastern Khan Yunis, eyewitnesses reported.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tulkarem and Nur Shams Refugee Camps

Additionally, a drone strike hit residential areas in eastern Abasan al-Jadida, though no injuries were reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect on January 19, 2025, Israel has killed 150 Palestinians, an average of three people every 24 hours according to the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The organization’s latest report documented Israeli sniper and drone attacks that have continued despite the truce. The report also highlighted Israel’s ongoing use of a humanitarian blockade, which it described as a “weapon of slow death by starvation.”

“The deadly attacks frequently occur when residents attempt to return and inspect their damaged homes near the so-called ‘buffer zone’ imposed by Israel along the Strip’s northern and eastern borders,” Euro-Med Monitor stated.

Also Read: 80,000 Muslims Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

Phase One of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement expired on March 1, after which Israel immediately blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. In addition, Israel cut off all electricity and water supplies to the Strip.

Over 48,000 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023. The ceasefire agreement temporarily halted the attacks, but violations have persisted. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Ready to Release Israel-American Captives in Gaza

