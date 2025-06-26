SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pro-Palestinian Resistance Cyber-attack Exposes Israel’s Military Technology Secrets

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)

Tehran, MINA – A pro-Palestinian resistance cyber unit has released classified documents revealing two advanced Israeli military systems.

The breach of Israel’s cyber defenses has shattered what was once the regime’s exclusive control over its technology.

According to the Tasnim News Agency (TNA), the group, called the Cyber Support Front, unveiled documents related to two major Israeli military products following a targeted cyber-attack.

The first is HattoriX, a ground-based reconnaissance and target acquisition system for long-range precision strikes.

The second is SPIKE-LR2, a fifth-generation multi-platform precision-guided missile system designed for modern combat scenarios.

Both systems were developed by CR Casting/EXACT, an Israeli military industry company, under contract with Rafael and Elbit Systems.

According to regional security and military analysts, these systems have recently been deployed in the regime’s attacks in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iranian territories.

The documents were obtained after the Cyber Support Front infiltrated CR Casting/EXACT’s industrial infrastructure, leading to a full-scale data breach.

This cyber operation is part of a broader campaign to dismantle the regime’s military-industrial complex.

The CyberIsnaadFront cyber unit had previously disrupted operations at BenSimon Aluminium Industries, a contractor for Israel’s military and Ministry of Defense.

CyberIsnaadFront stated that it disabled all operational systems and stole sensitive information related to strategic facilities, including those used by Unit 8200.

The data was reportedly transferred to resistance missile units for operational integration.

The breach came after an earlier attack on Rafael, which caused functional failures in active military systems.

Analysts warn that more waves of cyberattacks are expected soon, as vulnerabilities in the regime’s supply chain continue to emerge. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

