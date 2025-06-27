SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, Military Vehicles Destroyed in Gaza Attacks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced Thursday that its fighters had killed an Israeli soldier and destroyed four military vehicles during operations in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu  Agency reported.

According to a statement from Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, fighters detonated four roadside bombs east of Jabalia on June 20. The explosions reportedly destroyed two Israeli Merkava tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and a D9 bulldozer.

In a separate incident three days later, Hamas snipers shot and killed an Israeli soldier near al-Muntar Hill, located east of Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

While the group did not explain why the report was delayed, it cited operational challenges in Gaza that require fighters to return safely and verify events in the field before making announcements.

Also Read: UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

The Israeli military has not commented on the claims.

This latest development comes amid a surge in attacks by Palestinian resistance factions on Israeli forces throughout Gaza. On Tuesday, a separate Hamas operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of seven Israeli soldiers in an ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued a wide-scale military campaign in Gaza, ignoring international ceasefire calls. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of nearly 56,300 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Nine Trucks Carrying Medical Supplies Arrive in Gaza: WHO

Tagal-Muntar Hill ceasefire D9 bulldozer Gaza offensive Hamas ICC ICJ Israeli army Israeli Soldier Jabalia Khan Younis Merkava tanks Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties Palestinian resistance Qassam Brigades Shejaiya war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, Military Vehicles Destroyed in Gaza Attacks

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Police Arrest Protesters Demanding Hostage Deal in Tel Aviv

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
International

Pro-Palestinian Resistance Cyber-attack Exposes Israel’s Military Technology Secrets

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • 23 hours ago
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
US attack Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

US Strikes Iran with Six Bunker-Buster Bombs and 30 Cruise Missiles

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 100 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 06:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us