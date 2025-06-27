Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, Military Vehicles Destroyed in Gaza Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced Thursday that its fighters had killed an Israeli soldier and destroyed four military vehicles during operations in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, fighters detonated four roadside bombs east of Jabalia on June 20. The explosions reportedly destroyed two Israeli Merkava tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and a D9 bulldozer.

In a separate incident three days later, Hamas snipers shot and killed an Israeli soldier near al-Muntar Hill, located east of Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

While the group did not explain why the report was delayed, it cited operational challenges in Gaza that require fighters to return safely and verify events in the field before making announcements.

The Israeli military has not commented on the claims.

This latest development comes amid a surge in attacks by Palestinian resistance factions on Israeli forces throughout Gaza. On Tuesday, a separate Hamas operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of seven Israeli soldiers in an ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued a wide-scale military campaign in Gaza, ignoring international ceasefire calls. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of nearly 56,300 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. []

