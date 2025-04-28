SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Protesters Disrupt London Marathon, Demand UK Trade Embargo on Israel

Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
London, MINA – Two activists from the UK-based group Youth Demand disrupted the men’s elite race at the London Marathon on Sunday, urging the British government to impose a complete trade embargo on Israel due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protesters, wearing t-shirts that read “Stop Arming Israel,” jumped over barriers near Tower Bridge and threw red powder paint in front of the runners before being detained by police.

Youth Demand stated that Gaza is “running out of food” and accused the UK of crossing the line by “arming genocide.” One of the protesters, Willow Holland, 18, from Bristol, said in a statement that traditional methods such as marches and rallies had failed to stop the violence in Gaza, where more than 52,000 people have reportedly been killed since October 2023.

The UK’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the protesters were removed and arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. The marathon continued without further interruption.

The group also condemned the British government’s involvement, citing over 500 surveillance flights flown by the UK military over Gaza since December 2023, which they claim raises concerns of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

