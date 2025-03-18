SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

200 Palestinians Martyred after Israel Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Attack in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

22 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 200 people have been martyred in Gaza after the Israeli occupation army launched a large-scale airstrike on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning.

Local media, citing the Palestinian civil emergency service, confirmed that among the dead are numerous women and children, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli occupation forces announced that the airstrikes were carried out based on directives from Israel’s political leadership. According to israeli occupation forces spokesman Avichay Adraee, the attack was aimed at Hamas terrorist targets throughout Gaza.

“The IDF and Shin Bet forces are launching a large-scale attack on Hamas targets,” said Adraee via the social media platform X. This marks the largest military operation in Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas was enacted on January 19.

Also Read: Updates: Over 322 Palestinians Martyred as Israel Resumes Attacks in Gaza 

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have authorized these actions, which aim to achieve specific war objectives. These include the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The statement highlighted that the continued refusal by Hamas to release hostages and their rejection of proposals mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff led to this escalation.

Hamas has condemned the Israeli airstrikes as a declaration of war, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement. They called for the international community to hold Israel accountable for breaking the agreement.

In related news, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Israel consulted with the US prior to launching the airstrikes.

Also Read: On 17th Ramadan, Gaza Holds Largest Quran Memorization Recitation

The US has strongly supported Israel’s actions, with a representative stating that “all hell will break loose” for those who seek to terrorize Israel and its allies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572

Tagceasefire deal Ceasefire Violation Gaza Hamas hostages International Criminal Court Israel Israeli aggression Israeli airstrikes Israeli war crimes Middle East conflict UN Security Council WarCrimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Updates: Over 322 Palestinians Martyred as Israel Resumes Attacks in Gaza 

  • 31 minutes ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

200 Palestinians Martyred after Israel Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Attack in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

On 17th Ramadan, Gaza Holds Largest Quran Memorization Recitation

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, met with the Special Envoy of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Kemlu RI)
Indonesia

Indonesia to Build Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza: Foreign Minister

  • 16 hours ago
International

Ansarallah Responds to US Airstrikes, Accuses Washington of Aiding Israeli Aggression

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 13:45 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Load More
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Restriction, Hundreds of Palestinians Forced to Break Their Fast at Checkpoint Nablus

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 22:56 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque in West Bank During Ramadan

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 14:53 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
International

Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

  • Sunday, 16 March 2025 - 17:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

On 17th Ramadan, Gaza Holds Largest Quran Memorization Recitation

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us