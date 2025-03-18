200 Palestinians Martyred after Israel Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Attack in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 200 people have been martyred in Gaza after the Israeli occupation army launched a large-scale airstrike on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning.

Local media, citing the Palestinian civil emergency service, confirmed that among the dead are numerous women and children, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli occupation forces announced that the airstrikes were carried out based on directives from Israel’s political leadership. According to israeli occupation forces spokesman Avichay Adraee, the attack was aimed at Hamas terrorist targets throughout Gaza.

“The IDF and Shin Bet forces are launching a large-scale attack on Hamas targets,” said Adraee via the social media platform X. This marks the largest military operation in Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas was enacted on January 19.

Also Read: Updates: Over 322 Palestinians Martyred as Israel Resumes Attacks in Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have authorized these actions, which aim to achieve specific war objectives. These include the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The statement highlighted that the continued refusal by Hamas to release hostages and their rejection of proposals mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff led to this escalation.

Hamas has condemned the Israeli airstrikes as a declaration of war, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement. They called for the international community to hold Israel accountable for breaking the agreement.

In related news, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Israel consulted with the US prior to launching the airstrikes.

Also Read: On 17th Ramadan, Gaza Holds Largest Quran Memorization Recitation

The US has strongly supported Israel’s actions, with a representative stating that “all hell will break loose” for those who seek to terrorize Israel and its allies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike, Death Toll Rises to 48,572