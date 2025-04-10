Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, Israel – An Israeli woman freed in a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas has revealed that she has been subjected to threats and insults from supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after blaming him for the October 7 resistance operation, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“I’m reading the threats and curses I received, and I’m afraid. I’m not afraid of the responses themselves… I am afraid of what we’ve become,” Liri Albag wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, according to the Times of Israel.

Albag was released in February alongside four other female captives.

Earlier this week, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN released a promo for an upcoming interview with Albag, in which she sharply criticized Netanyahu. However, the clip was removed following a flood of online abuse directed at her.

According to Haaretz, the promo, shared on Monday, featured a picture of Albag and her parents from the interview. The title read: “Captivity survivor Liri Albag in a special interview: Benjamin Netanyahu is to blame, he must make amends and ask for forgiveness.”

Following its release, Albag faced online attacks, including death threats, slander, and hate speech. KAN condemned the attacks, stating:

“We reject any attempt to harm an IDF soldier, a survivor of captivity, just because she dared to speak out or criticize those who abandoned her.”

In her interview, Albag demanded that Netanyahu apologize and ensure the return of the remaining hostages.

Pro-Netanyahu social media accounts mocked her, with some calling her “a trash girl” and suggesting she should be “sent back to Gaza.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, Albag reiterated that the entire Israeli security establishment, including the Shin Bet, IDF leadership, and Military Intelligence were all responsible for the failures on October 7.

“I didn’t think I would get such a response from the people of Israel. And the hardest part? This division is worse than our enemies. This is not how you win!”. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

