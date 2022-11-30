Palestine Solidarity Month, Step for A Huge Change (By: Onny Firyanti)

Onny Firyanti is a Head of Maemunah Center (Mae-C)

A huge change start with small steps, but it carries out structured, running in orderly, massive and continuously. Those what we are doing in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine nowadays.

Maemuna Center (Mae-C) as a division of women and children affairs, a part of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a humanitarian organization which concern on the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine had just closed the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2022 coincides with the International Palestine Solidarity Day established by the United Nations, on 29 November.

This event is held throughout the month of November with various competitions and programs; contest of coloring Al-Aqsa picture, speech competition, writing articles, cooking tumpeng, and futsal competition which was participated by students and santri, from the early childhood level to college students.

Other interesting events which were attended by people, supported by government officials, and many humanitarian activists participated in, are: the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags on several mountain peaks in Java and Sumatra islands, Cycling Love Aqsa, started from Jambi Province (west) and Semarang, Central Java (east) finished at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, covering 1,300 km distance, Millennial Peace Maker Forum in Lampung, workshop, and launching of the book “Reading the Protocol of Zion: The Blue Print of Jews Mastering the World” written by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Various programs of events aimed to raise international community solidarity and provide information about the real and current situation about the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

The awareness of international community that there is one nation which yet get an independence until now is Palestine. So, it become important to raise the voice of support and solidarity for them.

One of the liberators of the Al Aqsa Mosque in the 12th century, Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi, did the same thing. The beginning of the struggle initiated by Salahuddin was build people’s awareness about the love for the struggle to defend Al-Aqsa, established solidarity among fellow Muslims in surroundings areas of Baitul Maqdis. When it came the time for liberation, all elements of society supported it.

Salahuddin built awareness of the people through education, implementing the value of Holy Qur’an purely and consistently, and awakens the spirit of struggle to liberate the mosque of Allah (Al-Aqsa) from the clutches of the tyrants, and liberate the surrounding community from colonialism.

These educational institutions birth many activists, volunteers and mujahids who fought together to expel the wrongdoers and liberate the people of Al-Quds from colonialism and return Baitul Maqdis to be a safe and peace place of worship.

We believe, Palestine Solidarity Month, is a step to produce big changes. Changes that will make Al-Quds and its surroundings a safe, peaceful and secure city. The Palestinian people will soon be free from all forms of colonialism, have their own sovereignty, and stand up straight, equal with other countries in the world. (A/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)