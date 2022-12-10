Palestine is Land of Warrior Lions

By : Nibras Qolbi Mahdiya, Student of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java

Lions….. Yes, lions are ferocious wild animals. Lion The King of the Forest. The lion is an animal that we always define with an animal that is feared by a group of other animals.

The roar is appalling around, making other animals prefer to stay away on their way.

This animal with bushy hair and sharp fangs makes its appearance even more terrifying.

“What do you know about Lion’s Den?” Land of lions. Yes, the animal lion that many are afraid of.

The land of the brave. The land of warriors. Where is the location of the warrior country? What in the United States is famous for its heroes? or Russia which is famous for its military? Oh, of course not them.

The land was filled with deserts, a land blessed by God. The land of the Prophets, Companions, Warriors and Scholars. Yes, it is Palestinian Land.

“Palestine, Land of the Warrior Lions” is a metaphor for the Palestinian people. Because they are brave and unyielding people. Although only with the stones around it to fight against the attacks of bazookas, bulldozers and tanks of the Jewish Zionist occupation. Even bombs and drones alias Zionist drones.

They are “lions of warrior warriors in the way of Allah,” as the Prophet called the warrior friend of Hamzah Abdul Muthallib the Lion of Allah (Asadullah), because of his heroism and courage in defending Islam.

Allah strengthens the faith in their hearts to continue to defend the Holy Land of Jerusalem.

This is as mentioned by Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam in his words,

لَا تَزَالُ طَائِفَةٌ مِنْ أُمَّتِي عَلَى الْحَقِّ ظَاهِرِينَ لَعَدُوِّهِمْقَاهِرِينَ لَا يَضُرُّهُمْ مَنْ خَالَفَهُمْ إِلَّا مَا أَصَابَهُمْ مِنْ لَأْوَاءَحَتَّى يَأْتِيَهُمْ أَمْرُ اللَّهِ وَهُمْ كَذَلِكَ قَالُوا يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ وَأَيْنَ هُمْ قَالَ بِبَيْتِ الْمَقْدِسِ وَأَكْنَافِ بَيْتِ الْمَقْدِسِ

Meaning: “Thaifah from my ummah will not stop showing the truth to their enemies. They beat him and nothing harmed him from those who opposed. Until the decision of Allah Azza wa Jalla comes to them, and stay in that state. Companions asked, “O Messenger of Allah where are they? Rasulullah replied, “In Baitul Maqdis and the sides of Baitul Maqdis.” (Reported by Ahmad).

Yes, Palestine, is a country with several cities including Khan Younis, Gaza and Jerusalem. The Palestinian Territory is located in the western part of the Asian continent which runs between the meridians 15-34 and 40-35 latitudes to the east, and between the meridians 30-29 and 15-33 latitudes to the north. Its astronomical location is between 31.35° to 32.55° North Latitude and 34.87° to 35.54° East Longitude. Palestine has a land area of ​​about 2,400 square miles.

The capital of Palestine is Jerusalem, which we usually call the city of Al-Quds. The city that the Jews fought over.

Inside Al-Quds City there is the Aqsa Mosque complex which has an area of ​​144,000 m² or around 14.4 hectares. In it is the first qibla of Muslims.

Palestine is a land blessed by Allah. Palestine is the land where the Prophets were born. Palestine is the birthplace of knights and martyrs.

It was from these great Palestinian women that these Islamic fighters were born. They were born from a harmonious family. A family that has a noble vision and mission. Families that are given the nutrients of akhlakul karimah. A family that is sculpted with the dexterity of a war strategy, and is guided by the Al-Quran and As-Sunnah, and is shaded by the light of peace.

Who are the warriors? They are mujahids who fought to defend the holy land of Al-Quds, Palestine. Among them are Sa’ad bin Abi waqqas (Qodisiyyah warlord), Umar bin Khattab, Saladin Al-Ayyubi, Shaykh Musa, Muhammad Al-Qarafi, Shaykh Ahmad Yasin, Izzuddin Al-Qassam and many more.

Resistance Action

On November 2, 1917, British Foreign Secretary Balfour made a declaration supporting the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people on Palestinian land. A unilateral letter without any confirmation from the Palestinian side, which is greatly disadvantaged.

Since then the resistance action began. Even recently, acts of resistance, clash after clash, took place in the main cities of Palestine. Call it in downtown Hebron, Beit Umar to the old city of Jerusalem.

The occupation is still in control of the Aqsa Mosque. They claim that the area is the land promised by their God (The Promised Land). Right under the Aqsa Mosque, they claim there is the Solomon Shrine, their worship ritual,

But what is certain, the acts of resistance will never stop. Some of the Jewish leaders also believed that one day they would be defeated by Islamic forces. They also secretly believe in the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam that Al-Aqsa will one day return to the lap of the Muslims.

This is as mentioned in the hadith of Auf bin Malik, he said:

أَتَيْتُ النَّبِيَّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ فِي غَزْوَةِ تَبُوكَ وَهُوَ فِي قُبَّةٍ مِنْ أَدَمٍ فَقَالَ اعْدُدْ سِتًّا بَيْنَ يَدَيْ السَّاعَةِ مَوْتِي ثُمَّ فَتْحُ بَيْتِ الْمَقْدِسِ ثُمَّ مُوْتَانٌ يَأْخُذُ فِيكُمْ كَقُعَاصِ الْغَنَمِ ثُمَّ اسْتِفَاضَةُ الْمَالِ حَتَّى يُعْطَى الرَّجُلُ مِائَةَ دِينَارٍ فَيَظَلُّ سَاخِطًا ثُمَّ فِتْنَةٌ لَا يَبْقَى بَيْتٌ مِنْ الْعَرَبِ إِلَّا دَخَلَتْهُ ثُمَّ هُدْنَةٌ تَكُونُ بَيْنَكُمْ وَبَيْنَ بَنِي الْأَصْفَرِ فَيَغْدِرُونَ فَيَأْتُونَكُمْ تَحْتَ ثَمَانِينَ غَايَةً تَحْتَ كُلِّ غَايَةٍ اثْنَا عَشَرَ أَلْفًا

Meaning: “I met the Prophet Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam during the Tabuk War while I was in a tent made of tanned leather. The Prophet said, “Count six things that will arise before the Day of Judgment. My death, the release of Baitul Maqdis, the death that attacks you is like a disease that attacks a goat so it dies instantly, the abundance of wealth so that someone is given a hundred dinars but is still angry (feeling lacking), the emergence of slander so that there is no Arab house but it will enter it, and the treaty between you and the Bani Al-Ashfar (Europe), then they betrayed the treaty and then they surrounded you under eight war flags, each flag consisting of twelve thousand personnel.” (Reported by Bukhari).

So, in various ways we must continue the struggle of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam and the struggle of Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi who has liberated Palestine.

We must also continue the jihad of Palestinian youths who are willing to exchange their lives to defend their holy land. Likewise, parents who continue to motivate their children to join the war. We, who are far from this country, continue to carry out peaceful marches for the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

At the time of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, friends had fought against their enemies with a ratio of 1:10. Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi’s troops have also struggled to liberate Al-Quds without revenge for bloodshed. Likewise Muhammad Al-Fatih’s troops in liberating Constantinople with a one-command strategy.

Why did it happen? Yes because they believe in the word of Allah in surah Al-Anfal verse 65:

يٰٓاَيُّهَا ​​النَّبِيُّ حَرِّضِ الْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ عَلَى الْقِتَالِۗ اِنْ يَّكُنْ مِّنْكُمْ عِشْرُوْنَ صَابِرُوْنَ يَغْلِبُوْا مِائَتَيْنِۚ وَاِنْ يَّكُنْ مِّنْكُمْ مِّائَةٌ يَّغْلِبُوْٓا اَلْفًا مِّنَ الَّذِيْنَ كَفَرُوْا بِاَنَّهُمْ قَوْمٌ لَّا يَفْقَهُوْنَ

Meaning: “O Prophet (Muhammad)! Spread the spirit of the believers to fight. If there are twenty patient people among you, they will surely defeat two hundred enemies and if there were a hundred (patient) people among you, they would surely be able to defeat a thousand disbelievers, because the disbelievers are a people who do not understand.”

Let us continue to fight for the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and for the independence of Palestine together, fight for unity, fight in congregation, defeat the Jewish Zionist invaders. Allahu Akbar! Al-Aqsa Haqquna !! (T/RE1)

The author, is the 1st winner of the National level Article Writing Contest about Palestine for the High School/Equivalent Student Category, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) November 2022.

