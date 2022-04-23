On Third Friday of Ramadan, Thousands of Palestinians Flock to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and the occupied Palestinian interior headed today to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the third Friday of Ramadan, reported MINA Contributor in Palestine.

The people of the West Bank gathered at the Qalandia military checkpoint in an attempt to reach Al-Aqsa, while the young men managed to take the bypass roads to reach Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces imposed strict measures at Qalandia checkpoint and prevented a large number of citizens from passing through.

As for the occupied Palestinian interior, dozens of buses carrying hundreds of Palestinian citizens set off for Jerusalem.

Hundreds of people from the interior were able to participate in the dawn prayer today, on Friday, “We are staying.”

The buses transported about 3,500 Palestinians from the cities of Umm al-Fahm, Nazareth, Qalansuwa, Majd Krum, Baqa al-Gharbiyeh, Muawiyah, Acre, Turan and al-Tira.

About 60,000 worshipers performed the Great Fajr prayer today at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, “We Will Stay”.

After the prayer, the worshipers went out in a massive march in support of their mosque, chanting for supporting and defending it.

They called all Palestinian citizens to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque from all Palestinian lands, as part of the “Great Dawn” campaign, to confront the Judaization schemes of Jerusalem and thwart the settlers’ ambitions for the Blessed Mosque. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)