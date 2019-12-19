Minister Nadiem Attends Qatar National Day in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The minister of Education and Culture, Republic of Indonesia, Nadiem Anwar Makarim attended the Qatar National Day which was held in Jakarta, Wednesday, December 18.

In his remarks, Minister Nadiem stated that the relationship between Indonesia and Qatar is very strong. It can be seen from the trade volume, culture and educational exhibition among the two countries and so on.

Meanwhile, Interim Attorney of the Qatar embassy, Syaikh Amir Muhammad Ad-Dhiyad stated that Qatar has been the strategic partner of Indonesia. So far, the state of Qatar gave a donation to some victims of the earthquake in Indonesia, like in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara and Palu, Central Sulawesi.

This public holiday is always celebrated on December 18th. It is the National Day of Qatar and may also be known as ‘Founder Day’. If December 18th falls on a Friday or Saturday (the weekend in Qatar), then the following Sunday may be given as a one-off public holiday.

Qatar National Day (Al-Yaoum-al-Watani) commemorates the day in 1878 when Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani succeeded his father, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Thani, as the ruler of Qatar.

Qatar had started to develop into an important settlement in the eighteenth century. Following periods of control from various local regions, including agreements with the British, the Ottoman Empire arrived in 1871 at the request of the Emir.

On December 18th 1878, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, succeeded his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Thani, as ruler of Qatar, becoming its first Emir in a lineage that continues to this day.

Grey skies and a light drizzle did little to dampen the mood for Qatar’s National Day as thousands of locals and residents turned out to watch the annual military parade on Corniche Road in the capital, Doha.

The celebrations, held under this year’s slogan of Al Maali Kaydah – “the path to excellence is difficult” – began with military aircraft streaking across the sky, leaving behind plumes of smoke in Qatar‘s national colours of maroon and white. (L/P2/)

