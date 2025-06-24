SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Iran

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing an end to a 12-day conflict that threatened to destabilize the entire Middle East, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the ceasefire would begin in approximately six hours, following the completion of ongoing final missions by both sides.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now)… for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump declared.

According to the terms shared by Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later. The war will be officially declared over 24 hours after the process begins.

Trump praised both countries for demonstrating “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” in reaching the agreement. He noted that the war “could have gone on for years” and “destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will.”

This announcement follows a significant escalation, as Iran launched missiles at the U.S. military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. The attack was in response to U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites the previous day. These developments occurred amid a broader U.S.-backed Israeli military offensive against Iran that began on June 13. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

