Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

Doha, MINA – Qatar has strongly condemned a missile strike carried out by Iran on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base, calling it a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and a breach of international law. The strike comes amid heightened regional tensions following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official statement, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari described the attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as an “aggression” against Qatari territory and airspace. He emphasized that Doha reserves the right to respond proportionately and in accordance with international law.

Qatar confirmed that its air defense systems successfully intercepted the incoming Iranian missiles. As a precautionary measure, the Al Udeid Air Base had been evacuated in advance, and no casualties were reported. The evacuation included Qatari military personnel as well as allied forces stationed at the base.

“All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of those on the base,” Al Ansari stated, reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional stability and adherence to international norms.

The incident adds to rising tensions in the Gulf, as regional actors brace for further escalation following recent developments between the US and Iran. []

