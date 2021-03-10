MER-C Receives Award for Contribution to Combat Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – The Humanitarian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) received an award from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) contribution in helping to combat Covid-19 in Indonesia.

The award was handed over by the Head of BNPB Doni Monardo to the MER-C Presidium represented by the Chairman of the MER-C Logistic Aid Division, Ita Muswita, at the 2021 National Disaster Management Coordination Meeting (Rakornas PB) online on Wednesday.

MER-C won an award in the category of Intensity, Consistency, and Innovation in the Response to Covid-19.

BNPB considers MER-C to have a significant role in accordance with its capacity in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, both in health, social and economic programs.

BNPB also considered the award as a form of appreciation to all stakeholders in handling national disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, MER-C is known as a humanitarian social organization that is engaged in medical emergencies and has a trustworthy, professional, neutral, independent, voluntary, and high-mobility nature at home and abroad.

MER-C aims to provide medical services for victims of war, violence due to conflicts, riots, extraordinary events, and natural disasters at home and abroad.

MER-C was formed by a group of students from the University of Indonesia who took the initiative to take medical action to help conflict victims in Maluku, East Indonesia in August 1999. MER-C is an institution whose membership is called volunteers (unpaid volunteers).

Apart from MER-C, the award was also given to other stakeholders as well as the Provincial Government, Local Government, Universities, Business Institutions, Community Figures, and Covid-19 Volunteers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)