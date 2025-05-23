Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis was one of the most prominent figures in Indonesia’s medical and humanitarian landscape. Renowned as the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) founder, he was an orthopedic surgeon who devoted his career to providing critical medical assistance in areas affected by wars and natural disasters, including Palestine, Iraq, and Indonesia. His name has become a symbol of courage and compassion that transcends borders.

Born in Padang, West Sumatra, on May 11, 1963, Joserizal pursued his medical education at the University of Indonesia, later specializing in orthopedic surgery. He was actively involved in social work and student activism from an early age.

He was the son of Jurnalis Kamil, a respected academic who served as Rector of Andalas University from 1984 to 1993. His mother, Zahara Idris, was also an academic. Joserizal married Dian Susilawati, and the couple was blessed with three children: Aisha, Nabila, and Saladin.

After graduating in 1988, Dr. Joserizal completed his residency in orthopedics and traumatology. Rather than settling into a traditional career path, Dr. Joserizal chose to serve where help was most urgently needed on the frontlines of humanitarian crises.

Also Read: Crossing Zebra Cross with Earphone Attached on Two Ears: Keep Your Safety by Yourself Not Others

In 1999, he founded MER-C, an independent, non-profit medical organization dedicated to delivering emergency healthcare in conflict zones and disaster areas. The organization was established in response to the lack of Indonesian medical personnel deployed to crises such as those in Ambon and East Timor. MER-C is grounded in the principle of active neutrality, medically impartial but unequivocally committed to humanitarian values.

Ambon and East Timor Conflicts

MER-C’s first major operation was in Ambon, where they treated victims of religious conflict in 1999. This was followed by a mission to East Timor during its political turmoil and eventual separation from Indonesia. Operating without military escort, MER-C relied on community trust and local collaboration to deliver medical services in unstable environments.

Aceh Tsunami Relief (2004)

Also Read: Hajj Water, Is It Truly Zamzam Water Brought from the Holy Land?

In the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Dr. Joserizal was among the first emergency responders in Aceh. He led medical teams, established emergency posts, and conducted life-saving surgeries. One of the most enduring legacies of this mission was the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Meulaboh, which continues to serve communities in West Aceh today.

Humanitarian Mission to Iraq

In 2003, during the US invasion of Iraq, Dr. Joserizal led a high-risk humanitarian mission to Baghdad. Despite the dangers posed by airstrikes and ground battles, he believed in the vital role of doctors in war zones to save civilian lives.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Also Read: 77 Years Since Nakba, Palestinian Population Grows Tenfold

Dr. Joserizal’s most monumental contribution was leading the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, Palestine. Built through public donations from Indonesia and with support from Palestinian volunteers, the project overcame challenges such as Israeli-imposed blockades and logistical barriers. Many of the construction volunteers came from Indonesia’s Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Bogor.

Today, the hospital remains one of Gaza’s vital health infrastructure facilities, providing essential medical care amid ongoing humanitarian crises. It stands as a symbol of Indonesian solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Medicine as a Moral Commitment

Dr. Joserizal rejected the notion of medicine as a profession confined to hospitals or clinics. To him, being a physician was a moral calling, one that required presence wherever human suffering persisted. He often declared, “To stand with the victims is the essence of true humanity.”

Also Read: Women are the Pillars of Civilization

MER-C’s motto, “Medical Care for All,” reflects Dr. Joserizal’s belief that health care must remain independent of political and economic interests.

Legacy Beyond Borders

Dr. Joserizal passed away on January 20, 2020, in Jakarta at the age of 56, after battling illness. His passing left a profound void not only among MER-C volunteers but also within the international communities touched by his humanitarian work.

His legacy endures through MER-C’s continued work in disaster zones and conflict-affected regions. The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza continues to provide critical care. Many young Indonesians have been inspired by his example to pursue careers in humanitarian, medical, and activist roles.

Also Read: India and Pakistan: Military Powers with Nuclear Capabilities

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis demonstrated that an ordinary citizen can make an extraordinary impact. He did not wait for state orders or systemic change, he took action. In a world still rife with conflict and suffering, his example of borderless humanitarianism remains as vital and relevant as ever.

As a founder, humanitarian, and global health advocate, Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis left a legacy that transcends time and geography. He reminded the world that Indonesia is not only a large nation but also a compassionate one, committed to standing with those in need across the globe. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hajj: A Strategic Pathway Toward Indonesia’s Golden Vision 2045